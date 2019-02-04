Zwetsch ends 9-year spell as Brazil Davis Cup captain

Brazil's long-standing Davis Cup tennis captain Joao Zwetsch has stepped down following his team's home defeat to Belgium in their playoff for a berth in the tournament finals.
Brazilian Tennis Confederation (CBT) president Rafael Westrupp said Zwetsch's departure after nine years in charge was the 50-year-old's own decision, reports Xinhua news agency.
"It was an important cycle ... with great moments like the victory of Brazil over Spain (in 2014) and our participation in the World Group of the competition," Westrupp told Brazilian newspaper O Globo.
"The entire team has a lot of respect for Joao, who has always promoted teamwork and respect on and off the court."
The announcement came less than 24 hours after a depleted Belgium completed a 3-1 win over Brazil in their qualifier in Uberlandia.
The European side, who were without world No. 22 David Goffin, Ruben Bemelmans (No. 113) and Steve Darcis (No. 321), will vie with 17 other teams for the world's top international team tennis trophy at the newly created Davis Cup finals.
The tournament will be played in Madrid from November 18 to 24.
--IANS
tri/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU