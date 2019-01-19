Medvedev edges past Goffin into round 4 of Australian Open

-
-
Russia's Daniil Medvedev defeated Belgium's David Goffin 6-2,7-6(3),6-3 in the third round of the Australian Open on Saturday.
After defeating Milos Raonic and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the earlier round, Medvedev routed Goffin without losing a single set, reports Efe.
Medvedev will now advance to the fourth round in his third appearance at the Australian Open.
--IANS
ajb/vm
