JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Sports

Google's censored China search engine project triggers protests

Business Standard

Medvedev edges past Goffin into round 4 of Australian Open

IANS  |  Melbourne 

Russia's Daniil Medvedev defeated Belgium's David Goffin 6-2,7-6(3),6-3 in the third round of the Australian Open on Saturday.

After defeating Milos Raonic and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the earlier round, Medvedev routed Goffin without losing a single set, reports Efe.

Medvedev will now advance to the fourth round in his third appearance at the Australian Open.

--IANS

ajb/vm

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 19 2019. 14:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements