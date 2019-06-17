'MIB...' mints over Rs 10 crore in India

and Tessa Thompson's "Men in Black: International" has registered business of over Rs 10 crore in its opening weekend in

According to the film's publicist, the film raked in Rs 3.40 crore on Friday, Rs 4.20 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.30 crore on Sunday, taking the total to Rs 10.90 crore.

Despite the and match at the ongoing ICC in England on Sunday, the film managed to get good footfalls in its opening weekend.

"Men in Black: International" takes place in the same universe as the previous trilogy with back as Agent O. Hemsworth and Thompson portray the new agents dealing with aliens. The plot centres on a mole in the organisation.

released the film in India on June 14 in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.

Directed by F. Gary Gray, it also stars Rebecca Ferguson, and

--IANS

sug/rb/bg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)