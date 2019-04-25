JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Entertainment

Fintech startup Shubh Loans crosses $15mn loan disbursal in 2018-19

Punjab CM slams Badals for trying to divide people, polarise communities
Business Standard

Second trailer of 'Men in Black International' out today

ANI  |  Hollywood 

The second trailer of Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Liam Neeson starrer 'Men In Black International' released on Thursday and the agents are all set to tackle a global threat.

Sony Pictures dropped the second official trailer of the film which is all enthralling.

The two-minute forty-three second trailer features Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth as two MIB agents. MiB cleaned up the memory of Thompson's parents when she was a child.

Since then, she has been tracing the whereabouts of MiB. LAter, she is teamed up with Hemsworth for a mission in London to fight off some aliens.

The trailer makes it evident that the film is an excellent amalgamation of action with animation. The trailer ends with Tessa, firing the 'most powerful weapon in the galaxy'.

The film is being helmed by F. Gary Gray. The film also stars Rebecca Ferguson and Kumail Nanjiani.

Based on the comic book series, the 'Men in Black' movie franchise kicked off in 1997. Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones starred in the original MIB film trilogy as agent J and K, who spend their days protecting the earth from alien threats.

The film is slated to release on June 14 this year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, April 25 2019. 14:44 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU