Microsoft Office 365 now available on Apple Mac

has finally announced that is now available on where users can directly download signature apps such as Word, PowerPoint and Excel that are popular in Windows system.

for Mac has been designed specifically to support features that are unique to the Mac experience - like Dark Mode and Continuity Camera in macOS, as well as the and the Mac's trackpad, wrote in a blog-post on Thursday.

The debut of the Office in Store came a little bit later than what Apple first announced at its Worldwide Developers Conference last year, when the Cupertino, California-based tech firm promised the package would be available by the end of 2018.

Apple said users can purchase a subscription for from within the apps, which was designed specifically to support features that are unique to the Mac experience, reports

"Apple and Microsoft have worked together to bring great Office productivity to Mac users from the very beginning. Now, with Office 365 on the Mac App Store, it's easier than ever to get the latest and best version of Office 365 for Mac, and iPhone," said Phil Schiller, Apple's

Jared Spataro, at Microsoft, said his company has been working closely with Apple to provide Mac users with the very best productivity experience uniquely designed for the Mac system.

The Office 365 apps would be distributed to Apple employees using "Apple Business Manager".

"Business Manager" is a central dashboard from where their IT team can quickly enable employees to get to work Office tools across Mac, and iPhone, with features designed specifically for Apple devices, added, the iPhone-maker added.

