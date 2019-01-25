Microsoft Office is now available on Apple's Mac App Store

on Thursday announced that is now available on Mac where users can download directly the signature apps such as Word, PowerPoint and Excel that are popular in Windows system.

The debut of the Office in Store came a little bit later than what Apple first announced at its Worldwide Developers Conference last year, when the Cupertino, California-based tech firm promised the package would be available by the end of 2018.

Apple said users can purchase a subscription for from within the apps, which was designed specifically to support features that are unique to the Mac experience, reports

"Apple and Microsoft have worked together to bring great Office productivity to Mac users from the very beginning. Now, with on the Mac App Store, it's easier than ever to get the latest and best version of Office 365 for Mac, and iPhone," said Phil Schiller, Apple's

Jared Spataro, at Microsoft, said his company has been working closely with Apple to provide Mac users with the very best productivity experience uniquely designed for the Mac system.

