SC upholds insolvency code, set back for operational creditors

The on Friday upheld the and Code 2016 (IBC) in its entirety and constitutional validity, causing a setback to operational creditors who include Suppliers, customers and contractors.

A bench headed by Justice refused the pleas to give operational creditors' parity with financial creditors while deciding a batch of petitions challenging the IBC.

The operational creditors wanted to be treated at par with secured creditors like banks and financial institution who have first claim over the coming through the proceedings under the law.

The verdict upheld the Section 29A of the Code that bars promoters of a company facing proceedings from bidding to regain its control.

