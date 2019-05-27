Microsoft partners with Alphabet on quantum computing

Quantum is a to crack but has now joined hands with Google's parent company to teach important lessons on algorithms through a short online curriculum, a media report said.

For the online curriculum, partnered with Alphabet's X and Brilliant platforms, Engadget reported on Sunday.

Starting with basic concepts, the course gradually introduces the interested learners to Microsoft's Q# language.

The course is designed to help people write 'simple' before moving on to truly complicated scenarios.

While it enables one to handle everything on the web (including quantum circuit puzzles), a simulator verifies that you are on the right track, said the report.

Designed to be a short-term course, between 16 and 24 hours, it might provide a good introduction to complex concepts and the potential of this technology in transforming the economy.

--IANS

gb/mr

