Google revamps Android Auto interface with dark mode

is rolling out a redesign for its assisting mobile app -- Auto -- with a default dark mode, colourful accents and readable fonts to the app which, the thinks, would fit better with modern automotive interiors.

"We're evolving Auto's design to fit in better with your car's interior.The new app interface is built to help you get on the road faster, show more useful information at a glance and simplify common tasks while driving," Rod Lopez, Product Manager, Auto, wrote in a blog-post on Monday.

Launched in 2015, Google's was made to mirror features from an Android device to a car's compatible in-dash information and entertainment head unit.

The redesign would allow users to see directions turn-by-turn even while they control other apps and would allow them to easily discover and start other apps compatible with

The new notification centre would display recent messages and calls at an accessable spot on the screen.

"If you have a car with a wider screen, 'Android Auto' now maximises your display to show you more information, like next-turn directions, playback controls and ongoing calls," Lopez added.

