Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 now in India

India on Monday announced the availability of 6 and on Amazon India, and at a starting price of Rs 83,999 and Rs 91,999 respectively.

The devices will be available for commercial or enterprise customers through authorised resellers, the company said in a statement.

"For users seeking to make new breakthroughs in 2019, Surface will be a perfect companion to bring their innovative ideas and thinking to life," Priyadarshi Mohapatra, Manager-Consumer and Devices, India, said in a statement.

6 features redesigned architecture under the hood and also combines quad-core, 8th Generation Core processor.

It is 1.5 times faster than its predecessor, while offering the same all-day battery life, the company claimed.

6 features a 12.3-inch "PixelSense" display that is capable of for rendering designs on or for binge-watching series on your favourite streaming apps.

The new comes with improved speed and performance enabled by the 8th Generation Quad Core processor; the device is 85 per cent more powerful than its predecessor, the company said.

With up to 14.5 hours of battery life, the comes with premium design, "PixelSense Touch Display", and best-in-class keyboard and trackpad.

