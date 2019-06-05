Mighty Aussies to face stern Windies Test (Preview)

Riding on confidence after their emphatic win over Afghanistan, will face an uphill task against the buoyant when the two teams meet in their fixture at on Thursday.

Both the teams were at their menacing best in their opening encounters and literally thrashed their opponents.

had registered a convincing seven-wicket win over The bowlers, especially the pacers, were on song as they restricted Afghan Tigers to 207.

While chasing, Finch and showed signs of being in great form as both scored half centuries and rang alarming bells for the opposition teams.

On the other hand, Windies had demolished the Pakistani batting line-up with a barrage of short-pitch deliveries and ultimately bowled them out for mere 105 in their opening encounter in the ongoing Oshane Thomas had finished with 4-27, while and shared five wickets between them before Windies clinched a seven-wicket win over

are wary off the fact that Windies line-up boast of having some of the biggest hitters in world at the moment and it would really require some effort from the Aussie pacers to control the likes of Chris Gayle, Russell and

has already said that Australia would need to adjust their mindset to take on the quicks and other fast bowlers at the tournament in England and

"We have to adapt to no doubt, who have got a number of good, fast bowlers. will be same. England will be the same. Have to adapt our game plan and adapt pretty quickly," Langer said on Tuesday.

"Obviously a very dangerous team the way they bat and aggressive bowling, but they've got weaknesses as well and we're playing pretty good "

He also said that Australia, in all likelihood, will go in with the same XI that featured against

Squads

Australia: (captain), Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Steve Smith, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, (wicketkeeper), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa

West Indies: (captain), Andre Russell, Ashley Nurse, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Gayle, Darren Bravo, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Kemar Roach, (wicketkeeper), Oshane Thomas, Shai Hope, Shannon Gabriel, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer

