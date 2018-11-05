Minimal is the biggest statement in jewellery: Designer

Pooja Vaswani, who has new Pratharv Jewels outlet on the completion of 15 years of the brand, says that Indian women are adapting International trends with minimal making waves in fashion scene.

"Indian women are definitely adapting to international trends. Actually it's all about western influences these days...minimal fashion is the biggest statement to talk about. The major change we have seen is that earlier it was all about flaunting heavy pieces but now it is about one statement piece that fetches everyone's attention," Vaswani told IANS when asked about trends.

She also feels that customers, now, are so spoiled with varieties that they have not only gold,but diamond, Kundan, polki and other things to try as well.

"Jewellery has always been an asset investment as well, and indian customers are all about spending money for building assets.

"Also importance of festivals like Dhanteras and Diwali will never go down. People surely buy jewellery and the difference only is that earlier it was about showing quantity of jewellery one possessed and now it is about quality and statement pieces," she said.

The brand's latest collection Reine meaning The in French is the theme of new jewellery collection.

"Pratharv Jewels has come out with a unique one of a kind - sophisticated and eternal pearl diamonds and gemstone jewellery collection this Diwali which embraces grace with empowerment and brings out the inherent beauty of every woman.

"You can get a glimpse of the new collection at our newly launched store at the Lalit Hotel," she said.

