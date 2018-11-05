Shillong talents win Best India Act at 2018 Europe Music Awards

Shillong-based Big-Ri & Meba Ofilia won the Best India Act for their song "Done Talking" at the 2018 Europe Awards (EMA), where American-Cuban scooped four honours.

The gala was held on Sunday at the MTV Europe Awards.

Big-Ri is one of the founders of group Khasi Bloodz, while Meba Ofilia has been stirring quite a buzz with her style, which is rooted in and R&B.

Ofilia wrote on for their fans: "Big-Ri and I are so so so grateful! We have a long long way to go and trust me, we wouldn't have been able to do this without you. Thanks for the love and support everyone."

Representing the Indian scene with their innovative and original music videos, the Best India Act category also saw nominees like ft. Divine ("City Slums"), Monica Dogra and Curtain Blue ("Spell"), Skyharbor ("Dim") and Nikhil D'Souza ("Silver and Gold").

As for the main categories, Camila walked away with the Best nod, apart from the Best Song and Best Video accolades for "Havana" and best US/Worldwide Act.

won two awards -- Best and Best Look -- and was among the star performers along with and

The 2018 EMAs opened with an act by Minaj, who performed "Good Form" flawlessly before being joined on stage by Little Mix for a performance of their hit, "Woman Like Me".

Steinfeld took the stage as the night's host and a performer. She broke into an art gallery and let herself be spray painted by robots all for the sake of the EMA, and in between, she performed her newest hit "Back To Life".

Halsey performed "Without Me", while Jack & Jack's performance of "Rise" was the trippiest sight of the night as the two floated above the stage with a whirlpool, black hole-looking-thing in the background, read a statement.

Jason Derulo, and Minaj combined forces to put on one of the most extra and most memorable performances of the night.

This year's Global Icon Award winner stole the show with her fierce entrance and barefoot performance of "Made For Now", "Rhythm Nation" and "All For You". She also used her Global Icon platform to give a powerful speech about women's rights. She asked viewers to embrace a spirit that "recognizes the dignity of all people and affirms the beauty of all faiths."

Bebe Rexha went all out with her performance of "I'm a Mess" featuring 100 dancers.

The grand finale saw Anne-Marie, Marshmello and Bastille take the stage to perform "Friends" and "Happier." Their performance and the show ended with a confetti-filled bang.

