Mirwaiz Umer wonders why Pakistan FM's call irks India

Senior Kashmiri separatist leader Umer Farooq wondered on Wednesday why the Foreign Minister's telephone call to him had irked

Addressing the media at the event where another separatist leader, Lone, renamed his faction of Peoples Conference (PC) as to differentiate it from his brother Sajad Lone's faction of PC, Farooq said: "What are they objecting to? highlighting the human rights violations committed by Indian soldiers in irks the most.

"Should the world not know of it? If cares so much about its image, let them walk their talk of being a democracy and resolve the dispute democratically through talks and hold the promised referendum.

"On the one hand talks about Kashmiriyat, Insaniyat and Jamhooriyat but on the other hand India has unleashed the worst ever policy of repression under the garb of CASO (Cordon and Search Operation) by security forces wherein our youths are being killed mercilessly."

He said that "had only followed an iron fist military approach to suppress the voice of the people of Kashmir".

on Tuesday telephoned Farooq to brief him about Islamabad's efforts to highlight the human rights violations in blamed on India.

This is the first time that any of the has reached out directly to the Kashmiri separatist leadership.

