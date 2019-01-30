JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-IANS » Diplomacy

Clinton promises aid for Caribbean reconstruction

Business Standard

US issues travel warning for Venezuela

IANS  |  Caracas 

The US has urged its citizens to avoid travel to Venezuela, citing crime and possibility of Americans being targeted after Washington announced new economic sanctions against President Nicolas Maduro's government.

"Political rallies and demonstrations occur, often with little notice. Demonstrations typically elicit a strong police and security force response that includes the use of tear gas, pepper spray, water cannons, and rubber bullets against participants and occasionally devolve into looting and vandalism," the State Department said on Tuesday.

"US citizens residing or travelling in Venezuela should strongly consider departing Venezuela. Commercial flights remain available," the department said, noting that the US Embassy in Caracas is open but "has limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in Venezuela."

"Travel Advisory Update -- Level 4: Do Not Travel," was the headline of the department's statement.

Last week, the State Department ordered all non-emergency US government personnel to leave Venezuela, Efe news reported.

On January 23, President Donald Trump recognised the speaker of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, Juan Guaido, as Venezuela's interim head of state.

The Venezuelan Supreme Court on Tuesday approved a travel ban on Guaido and also froze his bank accounts.

--IANS

in

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 30 2019. 09:26 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements