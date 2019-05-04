JUST IN
Rajasthan Royals opt to bat against Delhi Capitals (Toss)

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Rajasthan Royals skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and elected to bat against Delhi Capitals in their last group stage game of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), here at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium on Saturday.

Both the sides have made a couple of changes in their playing XIs. While Rajasthan have brought in Ish Sodhi and Krishnappa Gowtham in place of Steve Smith and Jaydev Unadkat, Delhi have Keemo Paul and Ishant Sharma come in place of Jagadeesha Suchith and Chris Morris.

Playing XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Trent Boult

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson(w), Liam Livingstone, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Riyan Parag, Stuart Binny, Mahipal Lomror, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Ish Sodhi, Varun Aaron, Oshane Thomas

First Published: Sat, May 04 2019. 15:46 IST

