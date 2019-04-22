Rahane's ton propels Rajasthan to 191/6 vs Delhi

Ajinkya Rahane's brilliant century (106 not out) followed by Steve Smith's 50 propelled Royals to a fighting 191/6 against Capitals in an (IPL) match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, here on Monday.

Put to bat, the hosts lost opener Sanju Samson (0) with just 5 runs on board. However, Rahane and Smith stitched a 130-run partnership for the second wicket. They took just 10.3 overs to help touch the three-digit mark. Rahane and Smith were batting at 70 and 35, respectively, at that time.

With everything going in Rajasthan's way, it was who made a much needed breakthrough for by sending a well-settled Smith to the hut with Rajasthan's score card reading 135 in the 14th over.

South African then cut short all-rounder and incoming batsman Ben Stokes' stay in the middle by dismissing him in the 16th over. Stokes while trying to clear the fence handed a catch to Shreyas Iyer at long-on.

Soon after his departure, (0), (19) and Riyan Parag (4) also fell cheaply. But Rahane kept the scorers working and also notched up his ton to take his side to a comfortable total. Rahane's innings was laced with 11 boundaries and three sixes.

Kagiso Rabada accounted for wickets of Binny and Parag.

Brief scores: Royals 191/6 in 20 overs ( 105 not out, 50; Kasigo Rabada 2/37) vs Capitals.

