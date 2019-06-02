Model invades pitch in Champions League final

final between and had to be temporarily halted when a female model wearing a swimsuit invaded the pitch.

on Saturday did the stunt so as to promote her boyfriend Vitaly Zdorovetskiy's porn site, the name of which was written on her outfit.

The incident happened in the first half of the match that was being held at the in Wolanski herself posted a video of the pitch invasion on her which has seen a sharp increase in the number of followers since. Her followers count went up from 230,000 to over a million in just one night.

business analyst Darren Rovell, citing data from Apex Marketing Group, tweeted that Wolanski's stunt was worth $3.97 million in

Wolanski's boyfriend is also known for his Youtube prank channel Vitalyzdtv that has nearly 10 million subscribers. His net worth is reported to be around 7.2 million pounds.

--IANS

rkm/pg

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)