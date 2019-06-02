Kohli hurts thumb in training, no official word yet

Even before Indias first game in the 2019 edition of the World Cup, the Indian team management had a scare when Kohli injured his thumb during a training session at the Bowl in

Kohli was seen walking off the ground with his right-thumb dipped in ice on Saturday. Before that, Team attended him and assessed the situation. While it is still unclear if Kohli hurt his thumb while batting or fielding, Farhart took all the necessary precautions as the run-machine looked in discomfort. But there is still no official word from the BCCI on the

The Indians still have two more days to go before they play the Proteas and the team management will be hoping that the is fit in time for the toss on Wednesday.

The Men in Blue, tipped as one of the favourites to win the World Cup, did not have an ideal preparation for the showpiece event as they were thrashed by in the first warm-up game.

were bowled out for a mere 179 by the Black Caps who chased down the target with six wickets in hand. However, Kohli and boys did manage to make a strong comeback in their second and final warm-up game where they defeated by 95 runs. K.L. Rahul and M.S. Dhoni had scored brilliant hundreds in that match and showed signs of being in form.

