Pakistan eye comeback against fired-up England (Preview)

After being blasted apart by in their opening game, will look to make amends, especially in their batting, and aim for a comeback when they take on hot-favourites England in their second fixture at Trent Bridge, on Monday.

Playing against Windies, was not just able to deal with the short balls, with and both having them hopping around, but they managed to score only 103 runs and seemed to be in all sorts of trouble. None of their batsmen showed temperament and the ability to handle the short-pitch deliveries, and even by some of their batsmen didn't help Pakistan's cause.

There is good chance that a number of short balls at very decent pace will be heading their way as England have the likes of Mark Wood, and in their pace battery.

The only silver lining for was in the form of Mohammad Amir, who bowled superbly against the likes of and and picked up all the three wickets.

England, on the other hand, seems to have all their bases covered. Their batting clicked against with Jason Roy, Joe Root, and all scoring half centuries and making sure they went past the 300-run mark against

Their bowling has also been bolstered with the inclusion of Archer who bowled with sheer pace and gave a hard time to the Proteas batsmen at the Kennington Oval.

England would definitely be the more confident side going into the match and would want to replicate the performance they came out with against Pakistan during the five-match ODI series where Sarfaraz Ahmad's men were whitewashed before

Squads:

England: (c), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Pakistan: (c, wk), Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman

--IANS

aak/mag/

