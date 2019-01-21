Moderate to heavy snow, rain forecast for J&K

Fresh snowfall started in the valley on Monday as the Met forecast moderate to heavy rain and snowfall across over the next two days till Wednesday.

"Widespread moderate to rather heavy rain and snowfall is likely to occur during the next 24 hours(till Tuesday)," a said.

"A western disturbance is active over the state. Its intensity will decrease from Wednesday onwards".

A western disturbance is the name given to an extra-tropical storm in the under whose influence rain and snowfall occurs in India, Pakistan, and

recorded minus 0.3 degrees Celsius while it was 0.2 in Pahalgam and minus 4 in Gulmarg.

Leh town recorded minus 5.6 while Kargil was the coldest at minus 14 degrees Celsius.

Jammu city was 11.9, Katra 10, Batote 2.1, Bannihal 1.1 and Bhaderwah 1.9 degrees Celsius.

