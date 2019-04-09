Modi backs Sumalatha in Karnataka's Mandya seat

on Tuesday backed multi-lingual south Indian Sumalatha Ambareesh, an Independent in the high-profile constituency whom the BJP is supporting to wrest the seat from the JD-S.

"Sumalatha supported her husband and Kannada film star M.H. in promoting the native language and its culture for years. I express gratitude to and Sumalatha for their contribution to Kannada," said Modi in his 35-minute speech in Hindi at a massive (BJP) public rally in grounds here, about 150km southwest of Bengaluru.

Campaigning for the party's candidates in the old Mysore region, which goes to polls in the second phase on April 18, Modi fondly recalled the rebel star (Ambareesh), who died in Bengaluru on November 24, 2018 at the age of 66.

Though won from the three times, twice as member and once as Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) member, and was a in the Siddaramaiah-led government (2013-16), the ruling ally could not give Sumalatha its ticket to contest, as it has been a JD- since 2009

The JD-S has fielded K. -- son of and grandson of party supremo H.D. Deve Gowda -- this time.

To support 55-year-old Sumalatha, the BJP has not fielded its candidate against her and decided to campaign for her in the high-voltage battle against 29-year-old Nikhil, an upcoming Kannada film star from Bengaluru.

A section of the Kannada film industry, known as sandalwood world, is also supporting Sumalatha, and its superstars and Yash are actively campaigning for her as a gratitude to their hero and guru Ambareesh.

Though the ruling Congress-JD-S alliance partners entered into a pre-poll seat-sharing tie-up to contest in all the 28 seats across the southern state in the ratio of 21-7, its district leaders and cadres have refused to campaign for JD-S candidates in Mandya, as most of them are also ardent fans of Ambareesh, a native of and their demigod.

