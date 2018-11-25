Modi, BJP 'anti-Muslim': Azam Khan

With thousands of Hindu activists and followers congregating to for the mega 'Dharam Sabha' calling for immediate nod to construct a grand Ram temple, senior (SP) on Sunday lashed out at the BJP and calling them "anti-Muslim".

Speaking in district, the former said that if Modi wanted Muslims to migrate out of India, he should also let them know the way to do it, and they would go.

By stoking communal passions the ruling party was creating an atmosphere of fear in the state and the country, he said reminding them of similar situations created ahead of the razing of the 16th century in December 1992.

was turned into a fortress ahead of the 'Dharma Sabha' organised on Sunday by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) where prominent Hindu seers were set to spell out their stand and strategy for construction of a grand Ram temple.

--IANS

md/in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)