Modi, BJP 'anti-Muslim': Azam Khan

With thousands of Hindu activists and Ram Lalla followers congregating to Ayodhya for the mega 'Dharam Sabha' calling for immediate nod to construct a grand Ram temple, senior Samajwadi party (SP) leader Azam Khan on Sunday lashed out at the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling them "anti-Muslim".
Speaking in Bulandshahr district, the former state minister said that if Modi wanted Muslims to migrate out of India, he should also let them know the way to do it, and they would go.
By stoking communal passions the ruling party was creating an atmosphere of fear in the state and the country, he said reminding them of similar situations created ahead of the razing of the 16th century Babri mosque in December 1992.
Ayodhya was turned into a fortress ahead of the 'Dharma Sabha' organised on Sunday by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) where prominent Hindu seers were set to spell out their stand and strategy for construction of a grand Ram temple.
--IANS
md/in
