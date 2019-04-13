Modi blasts Congress' 'anti-India' election manifesto

-
In a strident attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday termed its poll manifesto as being "anti-India" and playing with the future of the country.
"The Congress, if elected to power, has promised to change the Armed Forces (Special Protection Act (AFSPA) in Kashmir, which will weaken our fight against terrorism," said Modi at a massive BJP rally here ahead of the Lok Sabha 2019 elections's first phase in Karnataka on April 18.
Terming the Congress itself "anti-national", he alleged that the party that ruled the country for over 50 years was talking in favour of Pakistan by assuring in its manifesto of withdrawing troops from Jammu and Kashmir.
"The Congress wants to send our troops to the gallows by diluting the AFSPA and make the country's border porous by withdrawing the army from J&K
"The Congress wants to keep the fire Pandit Nehru stoked in Kashmir for which the country is still paying heavy price. It has kept quiet when its ally National Conference said there should be a separate Prime Minister for Kashmir. How can India have two prime ministers?" he asked.
Exhorting the electorate, especially the first-time voters and millennials to reject the Congress in the elections, Modi urged them to vote for the BJP's lotus symbol to have once again a "mazboot" government than a "majboor" government of unworthy parties.
--IANS
fb/vd
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
