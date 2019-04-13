Manoj Bajpayee proud of younger brother's elevation

Bajpayee says he is happy that his younger brother has been appointed in the Ministry of Environment, (MoEF&CC).

"We are all feeling very proud. We knew he is hardworking, honest and a man of integrity. We can actually vouch for his honesty, integrity, love for his work and his duty," told IANS.

"I am not surprised that he has been elevated. We are six brothers and we are feeling proud of this little one. He is one of the youngest in our family," he said. The continued: "It is all because of hard work, integrity and sense of duty that he is achieving what he has got today."

may be elated over the decision by the (UPSC), but Sujit's appointment as has raised eyebrows because as a in public sector power NHPC, he is too junior for the key decision-making post in the government.

Some senior IAS officers told IANS hiring domain experts as joint secretaries was a welcome move, but expressed surprise at the appointment of Bajpayee, a in a PSU, in the elite club.

"As per Sujit's bio-data, he joined in 2001. It has to be seen if all the Group A officers who entered all- service through the UPSC in the same year have become Whether he was an exceptional professional and given promotions? If not, then it is even more worrying," said a

