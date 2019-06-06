Modi government to remain junior ally of US: CPI-M

The new will remain a junior ally of the US and Indias national interests will be subordinated to that of Washington, the CPI-M has said.

"All indications are that the second term of the will mark a further reinforcement of its role as a junior partner of the US," said an editorial in "People's Democracy".

"This will, in turn, quicken the implementation of the neo-liberal agenda and the consequent adverse impact on the lives of the people," it added.

The editorial said that in 2014-19, the took substantial steps to further interlink strategically and militarily with the US.

"This strategic embrace led to a foreign policy fully in alignment with the US' geo-political interests in the region."

It said that bowed to US requests to stop buying from and and stepped up buying US arms and equipment, displacing the traditional supplier in the top spot.

The (CPI-M) also accused the Modi government of undertaking various measures to help US multinational corporations and financial interests.

"The inability of the Modi government to stand up to the US is because it has bound itself into a subordinate position as a strategic ally," the editorial said.

"The craven attitude displayed so far by the Modi government to the arrogant demands of the show that it will continue to play the role of a junior ally of the US; India's national interests will be subordinated to that of the interests of the imperialist superpower."

