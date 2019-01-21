Modi greets Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura on Statehood Day

on Monday extended his greetings to the people of Manipur, and on their

"On the special occasion of their Statehood Day, greetings to the people of People from have made a notable contribution to our country. I pray for the state's continuous progress," said in a series of tweets.

Highlighting the natural beauty of Manipur, said: " is blessed with immense natural beauty and hardworking citizens. I can never forget the affection I have got in the state. On their Statehood Day, I greet my sisters and brothers of May the state continue scaling new heights of development."

Hailing the Tripura's achievements in the last one year, Modi said: " greetings to the people of In less than a year, the state has made remarkable progress. It is realising it's true potential and people's aspirations are being fulfilled at a record pace. May this spirit grow further in the coming years."

The erstwhile princely states of and were merged with in 1949 and became full-fledged states in 1972.

Meghalaya was a part of before it was carved out as a full-fledged state under the North Eastern Region (Re-Organisation) Act, 1971.

--IANS

aks/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)