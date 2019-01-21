Modi greets Meghalaya, Manipur, Tripura on Statehood Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended his greetings to the people of Manipur, Meghalaya and Tripura on their Statehood Day.
"On the special occasion of their Statehood Day, greetings to the people of Meghalaya. People from Meghalaya have made a notable contribution to our country. I pray for the state's continuous progress," Modi said in a series of tweets.
Highlighting the natural beauty of Manipur, Modi said: "Manipur is blessed with immense natural beauty and hardworking citizens. I can never forget the affection I have got in the state. On their Statehood Day, I greet my sisters and brothers of Manipur. May the state continue scaling new heights of development."
Hailing the Tripura's achievements in the last one year, Modi said: "Statehood Day greetings to the people of Tripura. In less than a year, the state has made remarkable progress. It is realising it's true potential and people's aspirations are being fulfilled at a record pace. May this spirit grow further in the coming years."
The erstwhile princely states of Tripura and Manipur were merged with India in 1949 and became full-fledged states in 1972.
Meghalaya was a part of Assam before it was carved out as a full-fledged state under the North Eastern Region (Re-Organisation) Act, 1971.
