Democrats stand firm against Trump's exchange offer

Despite President Donald Trump's offer to end the ongoing partial government shutdown and fund a border wall in exchange for temporary protections for groups of immigrants, Democrats stood by their demand to reopen the government before negotiating about the border.
"Let's not hold the American people, especially the federal workers, hostage to these negotiations," South Carolina Representative Jim Clyburn, a member of Democratic leadership, told Fox News on Sunday.
"And hopefully we will open with what he has put on the table, and let's go back and forth on this and see where we can find common ground."
The Democratic rejection came as Vice President Mike Pence made clear on Sunday that the Republicans intended to go forward with the plan the President outlined on Saturday during a 13-minute televised speech from the White House, CNN reported.
Trump has suggested extending protections for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme recipients for three years and a three-year extension of protections for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders.
The shutdown that began on December 22, has left roughly a quarter of the government closed and forcing 800,000 federal employees furloughed or work without pay.
But House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected it even before Trump spoke. On Sunday, the President took to Twitter to slam Pelosi for rejecting his deal.
"Nancy Pelosi and some of the Democrats turned down my offer yesterday (Saturday) before I even got up to speak. They don't see crime and drugs, they only see 2020 - which they are not going to win. Best economy! They should do the right thing for the country and allow people to go back to work.
"No, Amnesty is not a part of my offer. It is a three year extension of DACA. Amnesty will be used only on a much bigger deal, whether on immigration or something else. Likewise there will be no big push to remove the 11,000,000 plus people who are here illegally-but be careful Nancy," he said in a series of tweets.
Some other Democrat leaders have also slammed the President's offer.
New York Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who entered the 2020 race just days ago, told CNN on Sunday that Trump's offer of only temporary protection from deportation showed he "has no empathy" for people affected by the decision.
Virginia Democratic Senator Mark Warner said Democrats should not "reward the kind of behaviour of hostage-taking".
Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard, meanwhile, told CNN that "both sides" were responsible for the ongoing impasse and called for genuine negotiations.
--IANS
ksk
