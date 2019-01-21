Democrats stand firm against Trump's exchange offer

Despite Donald Trump's offer to end the ongoing partial government shutdown and fund a border wall in exchange for temporary protections for groups of immigrants, Democrats stood by their demand to reopen the government before negotiating about the border.

"Let's not hold the American people, especially the federal workers, hostage to these negotiations," Jim Clyburn, a member of Democratic leadership, told on Sunday.

"And hopefully we will open with what he has put on the table, and let's go back and forth on this and see where we can find common ground."

The Democratic rejection came as Vice made clear on Sunday that the Republicans intended to go forward with the plan the outlined on Saturday during a 13-minute televised speech from the White House, reported.

Trump has suggested extending protections for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme recipients for three years and a three-year extension of protections for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) holders.

The shutdown that began on December 22, has left roughly a quarter of the government closed and forcing 800,000 federal employees furloughed or work without pay.

But rejected it even before Trump spoke. On Sunday, the to to slam Pelosi for rejecting his deal.

" and some of the Democrats turned down my offer yesterday (Saturday) before I even got up to speak. They don't see crime and drugs, they only see 2020 - which they are not going to win. Best economy! They should do the right thing for the country and allow people to go back to work.

"No, is not a part of my offer. It is a three year extension of DACA. will be used only on a much bigger deal, whether on immigration or something else. Likewise there will be no big push to remove the 11,000,000 plus people who are here illegally-but be careful Nancy," he said in a series of tweets.

Some other Democrat leaders have also slammed the President's offer.

Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, who entered the 2020 race just days ago, told on Sunday that Trump's offer of only temporary protection from deportation showed he "has no empathy" for people affected by the decision.

Virginia Democratic Senator said Democrats should not "reward the kind of behaviour of hostage-taking".

Tulsi Gabbard, meanwhile, told that "both sides" were responsible for the ongoing impasse and called for genuine negotiations.

