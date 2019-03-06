IAF strike: V.K. Singh equates militants with mosquitoes

Amid the conflicting claims on the number of terrorists killed in the airstrike, former Gen on Wednesday drew parallels between terrorists and mosquitoes while responding to the opposition's continuous hammering on the issue.

In a tweet in Hindi, he said at 3.30 a.m., there were too many mosquitoes, so he used a repellent spray to kill them.

"Now should I count how many mosquitoes were killed or sleep peacefully," the said.

The opposition, including former and leaders Kapil Sibal, Manish Tewari, Minister and Minister Arvind Kejriwal, have raised questions over the government's claim about the death toll in in the February 26 air strike.

The (IAF) jets had hit the biggest training camp of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) in within a fortnight after 40 troopers were killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.

(BJP) chief claimed that over 250 terrorists were killed in the air strike.

IAF on Monday said his force does not count human casualties but the IAF had hit its target.

The analogy of Singh came a day after he attacked the opposition for demanding the casualty figures saying it was not "a game of marbles" where exact scores can be kept.

On Tuesday, he defended Shah's claim that more than 250 terrorists were killed in the IAF action that came 12 days after the Pulwama attack, saying that Shah meant that "these many might have been killed" in the air strike.

