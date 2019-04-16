Modi holds campaign roadshow in Bhubaneswar

Campaigning for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in the Odisha state capital on Tuesday.
After arriving here from Chhattisgarh, the Prime Minister began his roadshow from near the Biju Patnaik International Airport to the Baramunda Ground, covering Ganganagar and Ouat Square in Bhubaneswar.
During the journey, Modi waved at the people who had gathered in thousands on the side of the road.
The Prime Minister will address a public meeting at Baramunda Ground.
Earlier on Tuesday, Modi held a public meeting at Sambalpur where he attacked the Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government.
Both the Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur Lok Sabha constituencies will go to the polls in the third phase on April 23. Elections are being held for the 21 Lok Sabha in the state, as well as for 147 Assembly seats, in four phases.
