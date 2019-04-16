Assam district imposes Section 144 ahead of polls

Ahead of voting on Thursday for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, the government has imposed Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in the state's district in the wake of apprehensions of poll-related disturbance.

Hailakandi, Cachar and Silchar are the three districts in Assam's which constitute two Lok Sabha constituencies - Silchar and Karimganj. Both constituencies are going to the polls in second phase of voting which will be held on April 18.

"Section 144 has been promulgated in the entire district in view of reports and happenings, and there is every likelihood of disturbance in connection with the ensuing parliamentary elections," District Magistrate said.

The order comes into force from 5 p.m. on Tuesday and will be in force till April 19.

"The order prohibits assembly of five or more persons in front of polling stations or any other public place, or carrying of fire arms and weapons. It also prohibits bursting of fire crackers, holding of public meetings, processions, dharnas and rallies," Jalli said.

The order issued also mentions that no electioneering can take place once the campaigning ends officially, and that no persons or party functionaries who are not voters of the constituency can remain there, as their continued presence may vitiate the atmosphere for free and fair polls.

Anyone violating the order will be dealt with strictly as per provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the order added.

