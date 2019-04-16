Himachal BJP chief booked over 'slur' against Rahul

-
ALSO READ
Himachal BJP chief makes obscene slur for Rahul Gandhi, Cong demands apology
HP BJP chief refuses to apologise for alleged derogatory remark against Rahul Gandhi
Congress files complaints over derogatory remarks by BJP's Himachal Pradesh chief
Himachal Congress to protest over 'slur' against Rahul
Apologise for derogatory comment against Rahul Gandhi: Cong to HP BJP chief
-
A criminal case was registered on Tuesday against Himachal Pradesh BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti for using a slur against Congress President Rahul Gandhi while campaigning, police said.
Also, Chief Electoral Officer Devesh Kumar issued a notice to him seeking his reply within 24 hours.
The development comes after the opposition Congress approached the Election Commission with a complaint.
Satti targeted Gandhi and his family at a public meeting in Nalagrah's Ramashehar town in Solan district on April 13.
His remarks came while replying to Gandhi's "chowkidar chor hai" taunt apparently aimed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying Rahul and the entire Gandhi family are "thieves".
He added that Gandhi family members like Sonia Gandhi and Robert Vadra are out on bail, and so Rahul "is not in a position to comment."
State Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri told IANS that the party was demanding a ban on Satti's campaigning during the entire elections.
Satti has been booked under Section 294 of the Indian Penal Code. The case pertains to obscene acts and songs.
The Congress on Tuesday held statewide protests over the "obscene slur".
Defending him, state BJP General Secretary Randhir Sharma said: "Satti's video, which was in circulation in the social media, was a doctored one and the Congress was trying to take electoral mileage out of it.
Himachal Pradesh will go to the polls on May 19.
--IANS
vg/rs/bg
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU