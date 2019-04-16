Himachal BJP chief booked over 'slur' against Rahul

A criminal case was registered on Tuesday against BJP chief for using a slur against while campaigning, police said.

Also, issued a notice to him seeking his reply within 24 hours.

The development comes after the opposition approached the with a complaint.

targeted Gandhi and his family at a public meeting in Nalagrah's Ramashehar town in district on April 13.

His remarks came while replying to Gandhi's "chowkidar chor hai" taunt apparently aimed at Narendra Modi, saying Rahul and the entire Gandhi family are "thieves".

He added that Gandhi family members like and are out on bail, and so Rahul "is not in a position to comment."

State of Opposition told IANS that the party was demanding a ban on Satti's campaigning during the entire elections.

has been booked under Section 294 of the Indian Penal Code. The case pertains to obscene acts and songs.

The Congress on Tuesday held statewide protests over the "obscene slur".

Defending him, state said: "Satti's video, which was in circulation in the social media, was a doctored one and the Congress was trying to take electoral mileage out of it.

will go to the polls on May 19.

