PM Modi arrives in Bishkek to strengthen India's ties with SCO nations

Modi on Thursday arrived here in the Kyrgyz capital for the (SCO) summit, the first multilateral engagement post his re-election.

Modi, in a statement before his two-day visit to from June 13-14, said that on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, he also plans to meet several leaders, including Russian and Chinese

"We attach special importance to SCO in promoting multilateral, political, security, economic and people-to-people interaction in the region. has actively participated in various SCO dialogue mechanisms since its full membership of SCO two years ago," he said on Wednesday.

has extended full cooperation to the chairmanship of the Kyrgyz Republic over the past year, Modi said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)