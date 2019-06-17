Modi, MP's take oath in 17th Lok Sabha

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other MPs on Monday took oath in the 17th Lok Sabha which will see the passing of the Union Budget and some key legislations including the Triple Talaq Bill being on top of the government's agenda.
Pro tem Speaker Virendra Kumar administered the oath to Modi and other parliamentarians.
The Prime Minister was followed by other senior MPs such as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Road, Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.
