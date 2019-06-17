Punjab CM congratulates Indian hockey team

-
ALSO READ
Minnows USA stun South Africa 2-0 in FIH Series Finals opener
USA stun South Africa 2-0, Poland beat Uzbekistan in FIH Series Finals
India beat South Africa 5-1 to win FIH Series Finals
FIH Series Finals: India trounce South Africa in final
India beat South Afroica 5-1 to win FIH Series Finals
-
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday congratulated Indian hockey team for thrashing South Africa 5-1 in the summit clash to win the FIH Series Finals hockey tournament.
"Congratulations to Team India for an ecstatic finish to the @FIH_Hockey Men's Series Finals 2019 by beating South Africa 5-1. You all played like true champions! @TheHockeyIndia," the Chief Minister tweeted.
The FIH Series Finals hockey tournament took place on Saturday night in Bhubaneshwar.
--IANS
vg/ksk
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU