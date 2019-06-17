Punjab CM congratulates Indian hockey team

on Monday congratulated Indian hockey team for thrashing 5-1 in the summit clash to win the FIH Series Finals hockey tournament.

"Congratulations to Team India for an ecstatic finish to the @FIH_Hockey Men's Series Finals 2019 by beating 5-1. You all played like true champions! @TheHockeyIndia," the tweeted.

The FIH Series Finals hockey tournament took place on Saturday night in Bhubaneshwar.

--IANS

vg/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)