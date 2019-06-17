JUST IN
Business Standard

Punjab CM congratulates Indian hockey team

IANS  |  Chandigarh 

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday congratulated Indian hockey team for thrashing South Africa 5-1 in the summit clash to win the FIH Series Finals hockey tournament.

"Congratulations to Team India for an ecstatic finish to the @FIH_Hockey Men's Series Finals 2019 by beating South Africa 5-1. You all played like true champions! @TheHockeyIndia," the Chief Minister tweeted.

The FIH Series Finals hockey tournament took place on Saturday night in Bhubaneshwar.

First Published: Mon, June 17 2019. 11:10 IST

