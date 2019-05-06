Modi reviews cyclone 'Fani' situation in Odisha

Prime reviewed here on Monday the situation in Odisha in the wake of cyclone 'Fani'.

reviewed the relief and restoration measures being undertaken by government officials in the cyclone affected areas of the state.

After arriving here at the the Biju Patnaik International Airport, conducted an aerial survey to assess the loss and destruction caused by the cyclone in the state.

undertook an aerial survey over the districts of Puri, Khurda, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore.

was received by Ganeshi Lal, and Minister on his arrival at the city airport.

had earlier spoken to and the over the phone and assured all possible help from the Centre.

At least 34 people, including 21 from district, have so far lost their lives on account of the cyclone. Fani hit the coastal state on Friday wreaking havoc in several parts of the state.

Around 1.08 crore people in 14,835 villages spread across at least 11 districts have been affected by the cyclone. Over 13.41 lakh people had been evacuated ahead of the severe cyclonic storm on May 3.

Thousands of trees and electric poles have been uprooted in the coastal districts. Puri, where the cyclone made landfall, and parts of Khurdha are areas most affected by the extremely severe cyclonic storm.

