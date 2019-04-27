Modi slams Mayawati over alliance with SP

on Saturday took a pot-shot at the (BSP) over its alliance with the Samajwadi Party, saying it has forgotten the insult to icon Babasaheb Ambedkar by the Akhilesh Yadav-led party.

"Let's not forget how the SP showed disrespect to Ambedkar. The BSP has forgotten that. In pursuit of power and position, Mayawati (BSP chief) is embracing those who humiliated Babasaheb," he said.

Modi accused both parties of lacking issues and making caste-based combinations as foundation of their with the aim of grabbing power.

Addressing meetings at Kannauj, Hardoi and Sitapur, on the last day of campaigning in parts of UP where 13 seats would go to polls in the fourth phase on April 29, the accused the SP, the BSP and the of not being worried about national interest and just looking for power.

"The opposition is in the state of helter-skelter. The Congress, the SP-BSP are unable to fathom the issues on which they should seek vote. They are trying to save their existence by forging caste-based alliance and it is proving counter-productive," he said.

Modi said the people were aware of the opportunistic attitude of the BSP and the SP. Mocking them, Modi said after their electoral rout in the last Lok Sabha and the Assembly elections they had opened a new "mahamilavat counter" and expressed confidence that this time too people would lock this political counter.

In Kannauj, Modi said: "We want to bring a revolution in the country. Hearing this, anti-Hindu people feel disturbed, and target me. is the symbol of We will bring an revolution in "

He also assured that the last penny that was looted from the people would be recovered.

Modi also castigated the for saying it would reduce deployment of security forces in and would withdraw the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA) and scrap the

He wondered if the party with this kind of approach could eliminate terrorism and Naxalism. He also derided the SP and the BSP for their post-Pulwama attack comments and asked the people to remember the questions then raised by them.

Would the country remain safe in hands of those who tend to accept the Pakistani version and don't hear to our brave soldiers, Modi said.

He stressed every terror attack on the security forces in the past five years was responded to by strikes within and recalled the surgical and Balakot strikes. "When our security forces were attacked by terrorists, we chased them to their homes. First it was surgical strikes and then air strikes," Modi said.

Referring to the UPA government, Modi said there were terror strikes one after the other and no place was considered safe but in past five years it has been confined to a small part of

He also referred to "pro-farmer" measures of his government and said steps had been taken to double their income by 2022.

