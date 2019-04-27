Modi slams BSP over alliance with Samajwadi Party

on Saturday took a pot shot at (BSP) over its alliance with the Samajwadi Party, saying it has forgotten the insult to icon Babasaheb Ambedkar by the Akhilesh Yadav-led party.

Addressing an election rally here in Uttar Pradesh, Modi said the people are well aware of the opportunistic attitude of both the BSP and the SP.

"Let's not forget how showed disrespect to Ambedkar in Tirwa. The BSP has forgotten that. In pursuit of power and position, Mayawati (BSP chief) is embracing those who humiliated Babasaheb," the said.

He also claimed that the entire nation was praying for him.

Without naming Rahul Gandhi, the took a jibe at him, saying: "There are some bright and intelligent people in our country who can convert potato into gold. Neither can I do that, nor promise to do so."

The remark was in reference to Gandhi's part of a speech last year wherein he mocked over his promises made to the farmers.

"The BJP would carry out works that are possible. The party is diligent towards doubling the income of farmers," Modi said.

Slamming the opposition, he said: "We want to bring a revolution in the country. Hearing this, anti-Hindu people feel disturbed, and target me. is the symbol of .. we will bring an revolution in "

said the people have decided after the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections to bring the back to power.

"That's why the Opposition is hassled," he said.

