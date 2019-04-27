Dhoni moves SC over 'cheating' by Amrapali Group

Former Indian Dhoni has moved the seeking possession of a in an Amprapali project, and also to include his name in the list of creditors of the company.

Dhoni in his plea informed the court that he had booked the in Amrapali Safari in Ranchi. Simultaneously, the management of the also engaged him as the brand for promoting projects of the group.

Dhoni has said that he has been cheated, as the company did not clear his outstanding -- the amount promised for its brand promotion -- and also did not grant possession of the

Last month, Dhoni had approached the seeking a direction to the to pay him Rs 40 crore due towards his services to the company as brand

Dhoni endorsed the real estate company from 2009 to 2016. He appeared in several advertisements promoting the brand. But ran into financial difficulties and 46,000 homebuyers, who have already paid for their respective properties, moved the apex court seeking court's intervention for the handover of properties.

While Dhoni entered into multiple agreements with the Amrapali Group, his wife was also associated with the charitable wing of the group.

In an earlier order, the apex court had ordered attachment of the properties of the real estate group besides those of its associate companies and their directors.

On January 25, the court directed the government-owned NBCC (India) Ltd, formerly known as National Buildings Construction Corporation Ltd, to start the process of completing two stalled Amrapali housing projects.

Tightening the screws on the Amrapali group, the sent its CMD and two directors and to police custody on February 28. The hearing is progress in the case.

