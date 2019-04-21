Modi speaks to SL leaders, calls attacks 'cold-blooded'

on Sunday spoke to Sri Lankan and and called the suicide bombings in the country as "cold-blooded and pre-planned barbaric acts".

An official statement said that Modi had telephonic conversations with the Sri Lankan leaders and conveyed heartfelt condolences on his own behalf and on behalf of all Indians over the mayhem in the terror attacks in Colombo and elsewhere.

Condemning the killings in the strongest terms, perpetrated at hotels and churches, Modi called them "cold-blooded and pre-planned barbaric acts" and said these "were another grim reminder of the most serious challenge posed to the entire humanity by terrorism in our region and the entire world".

renewed the offer of all possible help and assistance to for ensuring its security against the challenges such as those posed by terrorism, the statement said.

Modi also wished the injured speedy recovery and offered any assistance needed for their treatment.

--IANS

kaul/mr/pg/ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)