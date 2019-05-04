JUST IN
Business Standard

Modi to hold two rallies in UP on Saturday

IANS  |  Lucknow 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday will hold two election rallies in Uttar Pradesh -- one in Pratapgarh and one in Basti Lok Sabha constituency.

The 'Vijay Sankalp' rallies will be held at Inter College in Pratapgarh and State Polytechnic College in Hatiyagarh in Basti, said BJP media in-charge Manish Dixit.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will be accompanying Modi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Sangamlal Gupta from the Pratapgarh parliamentary seat and sitting MP Harish Dwivedi from Basti.

--IANS

First Published: Sat, May 04 2019. 10:48 IST

