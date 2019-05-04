Trump calls Putin, talks of 'Russian Hoax'

US has said he spoke with Russian in an hour-long call, covering issues including the "Russian Hoax".

"Had a long and very good conversation with Putin," the US President tweeted, the reported on Friday.

Trump rebuked a who asked whether he had warned Putin against meddling in the 2020 elections.

It was their first conversation since the Mueller report cleared Trump of colluding with on the 2016 vote.

The Kremlin confirmed in a statement the two had spoken, saying the call had been initiated by the

Trump and Putin last spoke informally at last December's Summit in Buenos Aires, after Trump cancelled the two leaders' official meeting.

Trump tweeted on Friday about their latest conversation: "As I have always said, long before the Witch Hunt started, getting along with Russia, China, and everyone is a good thing not a bad thing."

When asked in the on Friday whether he had warned Putin that should not interfere in the next US presidential election, Trump told the she was "very rude".

"We didn't discuss that," he said.

"Getting along with countries is a good thing and we want to have good relations with everybody."

But the said the matter of alleged Russian meddling had been broached in the call.

said: "Very, very briefly it was discussed, essentially in the context of that it's over and there was no collusion, which I'm pretty sure both leaders were very well aware of long before this call took place."

Sanders also said Trump and Putin had briefly discussed the investigation by US into alleged Russian interference in the 2016

The White House described the call as an "overall positive conversation".

A redacted version of the special counsel's report was made public last month. It did not determine that the Trump campaign conspired with Russia, but it detailed repeated efforts by Trump to thwart an investigation he feared would end his presidency.

Mueller concluded his inquiry could not exonerate Trump of obstruction of justice, noting guidance that a sitting president cannot be criminally charged.

