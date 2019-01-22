JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Police: 1 person killed at Illinois mall, shooter at large

Kohli named captain of ICC's Test, ODI teams of the year
Business Standard

Snow avalanche blocks Jawahar tunnel, Srinagar-Jammu NH closed

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was closed on Tuesday after a snow avalanche blocked both tubes of the Jawahar tunnel on Qazigund side, police said.

Rescue operations have been launched to evacuate people stranded in the tunnel but there is no report of any casualty so far.

"A snow avalanche hit Jawahar tunnel and has blocked both tubes of the tunnel from Qazigund side," a police official said.

He said the avalanche forced suspension of traffic movement on the arterial road connecting Kashmir to rest of the country.

"Rescue operation has been launched to evacuate people stranded in the tunnel.Men and machinery are on job to clear the debris," the official said.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 22 2019. 11:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements