Modi wave sweeping Rajasthan

Modi wave seems to be sweeping with the (BJP) leading in 24 out of the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the state as counting of votes progressed on Thursday.

This is a major debacle for the Rahul Gandhi-led Congress, which had managed to form government in the state a few months back, stoking hopes of a better performance in the parliamentary

As per the trends shown by the (EC) till 1 p.m., BJP candidates were leading in 24 constituencies while the (RLP) nominee was ahead on one seat. The RLP is an ally of the BJP.

The latest trends point to a landslide victory for the BJP in the desert state, a repeat of 2014 when it swept all the 25 seats in riding the Modi wave.

After the rout in the 2014 general elections, the had managed to win two seats -- Ajmer and Alwar -- in the bye-polls held last year. But the current trends show that it is unlikely that the will be able to hold on to even those two seats.

--IANS

nk/sn

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)