Modi will do yoga in Ranchi on World Yoga Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will do yoga on World Yoga Day on June 21 in Ranchi.
"Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Monday reviewed the World Yoga Day programme with Union Ayush secretary Rajesh Kotecha, chief secretary of the state D.K. Tiwari and the state health secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni," said a press release of the Jharkhand government.
It says the main programme to be attended by Modi will take place at Prabhat Tara ground of Ranchi.
--IANS
ns/prs
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
