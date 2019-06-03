Maharashtra IAS officer transferred over anti-Gandhi tweets

The Maharashtra government on Monday transferred BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Joint Municipal Commissioner (Special) Nidhi Choudhari ostensibly as a fallout of her tweets against Mahatma Gandhi, official sources said here.
An officer of the 2012 IAS batch, Choudhari has been posted as Deputy Secretary in the Water Supply and Sanitation Department in the state headquarters.
Following a political furore, the state came down heavily on Choudhari for her tweet of May 17 that said: "What an exceptional celebration of 150th birth anniversary year is going on... High time, we removed his face from our currency, his statues from across the world, rename institutions/roads named after him! That would be a real tribute to all of us! ThankU #Godse for 30.01.1948."
The tweet was deleted on May 31.
