Monsoon delayed, heatave to last for another week

Large parts of the country will continue to be gripped by a for another week as the monsoon's arrival has been delayed, an expert said on Thursday.

Although the is expected to hit in the next 48 hours, it would take at least seven days to reach the central and western regions of the country that are witnessing severe conditions now.

Several people have reportedly died in the past few days in the country due to heat stroke as the maximum temperatures ranged between 45 and 50 degrees Celsius.

According to the (IMD), heat waves were expected in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra's Vidarbha region, Telangana and coastal

The in the national capital and some northern cities were expected to become severe in the next few days, with the mercury likely to cross 45 degrees Celsius.

There will be relief from the sweltering heat in the National Capital Region (NCR), and only after June 11 when a western disturbance may lead to thunderstorm and rains.

"Usually arrives in on June 29. However, this time it is expected to be delayed by a week. It may come in the first week of July," said Mahesh Palawat,

Light rains had been expected on Thursday evening in the region due to pre- activities. However, the possibility has died down now, he said.

on Wednesday recorded a maximum temperature of 44.6 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature was expected to be little over 44 degrees Celsius.

As per the IMD, light to heavy rainfall was expected in southern, eastern and north-eastern states on Thursday evening.

