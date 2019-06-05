Heat wave conditions persist at most places in Punjab, Haryana

conditions persisted at most places in and on Wednesday, with Narnaul sizzling at 45.3 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal limits, the said.

Hisar, too, braved a hot day at 44.9 degrees Celsius, up three degrees against the season's normal, while Bhiwani recorded a high of 44.4 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological (Met) department said in a report released here.

The maximum temperature in Ambala was recorded at 42.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal, it said.

In Karnal, the mercury settled at 42 degrees Celsius, up three degrees against the normal, the office said.

Union Territory Chandigarh, common capital of and Haryana, recorded a high of 42.5 degrees Celsius, which was four degrees above normal, it said.

In Punjab, sizzled at a high of 44.8 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal limits, the said.

Patiala recorded a maximum temperature of 44 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal, and also experienced hot with a high of 42.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

According to the office, there is a possibility of light rains at isolated places in the two states until Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)