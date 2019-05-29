Temperature in Delhi to cross 46 degrees soon: Skymet

The maximum in is expected to cross 46 degrees soon, private forecaster Skymet said on Wednesday, while predicting the conditions to continue for up to 12 days in north, central and western parts of the country.

in was the hottest place in the country on Wednesday as mercury rose to 47.8 degrees Celsius, it said.

The day in on Wednesday was 42 degrees Celsius, it said.

" in will cross 46 degrees soon since there is no pre-monsoon activity and whatever western disturbances are there, are feeble. There are no chances of rains. It will keep temperature high for 10-12 days," said Mahesh Palawat,

The temperature in Vidarbha's and was over 47 degrees on Wednesday.

According to the Meteorological Department, to severe conditions in many parts are "very likely" to continue over Vidarbha and in some parts of

Heat wave is also expected at isolated pockets over central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Telangana, Haryana, and Delhi, Rajasthan, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha during next two-three days.

Meanwhile, thunderstorm and dust storm is expected in some parts of Also, rains are likely in southern states of Tamil Nadu, and

The IMD said widespread rainfall was "very likely" over Andaman & Nicobar during the next four days.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls very likely to occur over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & and northeastern states from 30 May onwards," it said in a release.

