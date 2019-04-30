Heat wave conditions prevail in Haryana, Punjab

Heat wave conditions prevailed across Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday with most areas experiencing 40-plus degree Celsius temperatures.
The maximum temperatures hovered between 40 to 44 degrees, up to five degrees above normal.
Hisar, Narnaul and Bhiwani towns in Haryana were the hottest at 43.5 degrees Celsius.
Amritsar city in neighbouring Punjab recorded a high of 37.7 degrees.
Ludhiana and Patiala cities were much hotter at 40.3 and 41.4 degrees respectively.
Chandigarh recorded a high of 40.9 degrees.
Met department officials said rain and storms were expected over the region in the next 48 hours.
--IANS
js/prs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU