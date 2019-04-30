Heat wave conditions prevail in Haryana, Punjab

conditions prevailed across and on Tuesday with most areas experiencing 40-plus degree temperatures.

The maximum temperatures hovered between 40 to 44 degrees, up to five degrees above normal.

Hisar, Narnaul and Bhiwani towns in were the hottest at 43.5 degrees

city in neighbouring recorded a high of 37.7 degrees.

and cities were much hotter at 40.3 and 41.4 degrees respectively.

Chandigarh recorded a high of 40.9 degrees.

Met department officials said rain and storms were expected over the region in the next 48 hours.

--IANS

js/prs

